Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Distribution Solutions Group to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSGR opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Distribution Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $347.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,066,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company. It provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturer, and the industrial technologies markets. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

