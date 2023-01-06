Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.8 %

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DG opened at $245.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.