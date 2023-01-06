Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

DG stock opened at $245.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.71. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.