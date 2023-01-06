Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Down 2.8%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 9,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 441,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $643.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,677,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,677,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,017,030 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.