Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dover were worth $35,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in Dover by 1.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 922,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 8.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

