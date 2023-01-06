DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
DTF stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
