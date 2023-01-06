Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

DCT opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -187.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

