Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 865,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after buying an additional 66,506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

