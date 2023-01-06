Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 865,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,505,000 after buying an additional 66,506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Duke Energy
In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Duke Energy Stock Performance
Duke Energy stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.