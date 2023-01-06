Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

DUK opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.97. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

