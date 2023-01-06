Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EMN opened at $85.69 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.94.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

