Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,944 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 69.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 165,811 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,818 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $124.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.