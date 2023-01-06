Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.38.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.86 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 352,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

