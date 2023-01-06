Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on EHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.