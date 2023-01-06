Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 6,285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 788,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

