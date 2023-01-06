Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENFN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ENFN opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 213.18%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

