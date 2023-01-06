Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Raised to $74.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s previous close.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Envestnet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE ENV opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $306.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 180,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

