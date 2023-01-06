Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC cut shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $318.63.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 308.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $319,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

