Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2023

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Akzo Nobel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($86.17) to €77.00 ($81.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($106.38) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

AKZOY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Akzo Nobel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.