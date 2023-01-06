Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Akzo Nobel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKZOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €76.00 ($80.85) to €80.00 ($85.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($86.17) to €77.00 ($81.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($106.38) to €84.00 ($89.36) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

AKZOY opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

