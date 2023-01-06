Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

