Ergo Reaches 1-Day Volume of $710,626.33 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Ergo has a market cap of $75.33 million and $710,626.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00006988 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,743.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00440012 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020713 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00926451 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00108154 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00588605 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00251395 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,381,815 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
