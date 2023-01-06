Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.18% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.