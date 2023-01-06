EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $7.02

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.02, but opened at $7.41. EVE shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.
EVE Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned 1.00% of EVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
EVE Company Profile
Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.
