eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Short Interest Update

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,830,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 13,700,000 shares. Currently, 17.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,452,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,424,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,972 shares of company stock valued at $881,162. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,601,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

eXp World Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.