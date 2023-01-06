Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $130.95.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

