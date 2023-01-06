EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $488.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in EZCORP by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 348,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 91,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

