Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Fastly Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of FSLY opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,190 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $148,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,680,924 shares in the company, valued at $69,748,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $56,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,043,695.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,787 shares of company stock worth $5,170,636. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 44.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 152.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 63.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

