Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.
FRT stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $137.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
