Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $120.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

FRT stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $137.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

