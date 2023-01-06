Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,843,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,674,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 23,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 84,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 87,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.