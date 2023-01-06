Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,185.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $488.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.57. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $490.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.24.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

