Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1,185.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $488.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.57. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $490.98.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.24.
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.
