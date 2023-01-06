Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $2,365,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.8% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $392.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.