Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

