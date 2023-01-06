Financial Survey: Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) vs. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) and Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Concert Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amylyx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.51%. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 213.16%. Given Concert Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concert Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amylyx Pharmaceuticals $280,000.00 8,416.88 -$87.93 million N/A N/A Concert Pharmaceuticals $32.58 million 9.24 -$80.05 million ($3.21) -1.96

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Concert Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Concert Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amylyx Pharmaceuticals N/A -172.54% -93.56% Concert Pharmaceuticals N/A -109.43% -76.65%

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals beats Amylyx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It is also developing AMX0035 for other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. It has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; and Processa Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

