First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,999,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after purchasing an additional 836,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,695,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,091,000 after acquiring an additional 775,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $31,159,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $53.11.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

