First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Hovde Group

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Western Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

First Western Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $252.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at First Western Financial

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $78,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,562,494.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $78,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,562,494.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $46,638.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,148 shares in the company, valued at $22,006,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $184,915. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in First Western Financial by 23.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Western Financial by 33.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 73,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Western Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

