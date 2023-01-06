Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FIVE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $185.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $177.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.52. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $194.42.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

