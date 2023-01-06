Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Raised to $195.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.05.

Five Below stock opened at $177.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $194.42.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $1,276,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

