Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $34.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
Fluor Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.33. Fluor has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $36.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 100.6% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluor (FLR)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.