Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives $34.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.33. Fluor has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 102,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 100.6% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

