FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in FMC by 37.1% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in FMC by 186.7% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FMC by 112.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

