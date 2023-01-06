Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 266 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $146.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.26.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.