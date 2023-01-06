Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 476,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 462,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,421,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $537.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

