Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,867 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 365,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,377,864 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

