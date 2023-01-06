Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Forward Air’s FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.8 %

FWRD opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $118.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $510.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

