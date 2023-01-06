Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $31,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,986.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,519 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 17,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $26,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

FOXA stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

