Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

FOXF stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

