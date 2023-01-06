Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.82.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

BEN stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 46,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $193,762.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946,536 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,985.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 687,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,317 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

