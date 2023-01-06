Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Freshworks Stock Down 4.0 %

FRSH stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.62. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $93,368.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,606.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares worth $1,548,902. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

