Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.64) to GBX 750 ($9.04) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 770 ($9.28) to GBX 825 ($9.94) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 730 ($8.80) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

