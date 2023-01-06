FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,065 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
FTI Consulting Price Performance
NYSE:FCN opened at $160.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.70. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.36 and a 1-year high of $190.43.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $775.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.06 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.
FTI Consulting Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.