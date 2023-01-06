FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CL stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

