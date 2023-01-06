FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COLL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $6,093,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 168,989 shares during the period.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,816.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 33,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $779,134.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $3,889,166. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

